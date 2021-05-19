Jermall Charlo ‘ready to fight’ Gennady Golovkin – ‘If Triple G wants this WBC belt, I have it’

Undefeated WBC middleweight titleholder Jermall Charlo defends his belt against Juan Macias Montiel at Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday, June 19, which makes it Sunday, June 20 in the UK and Australia. The 12-round world championship bout headlines the PBC boxing fight card live on Showtime. The event is a special Juneteenth Day celebration taking place in the champion’s hometown.

Boxing fans can watch Jermall Charlo vs Juan Macias Montiel live on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT in the US, and 2 am BST in the UK and 11 am AEST in Australia.

The pre-fight press conference was held earlier today at the lobby at Toyota Center. Check out below what Jermall Charlo and Juan Macias Montiel had to say ahead of their matchup.

Jermall Charlo: I’m going to whoop his a**

“June 19, it’s going to be fireworks,” said the defending champion Jermall Charlo. “A parade. A celebration. Me and Ronnie Shields get a chance to do it again. I’m working hard. I was working hard before I even knew who Montiel was. This time, you get a chance to see all the hard work I’ve put in for so many years. It’s a dream come true to be able to fight in my city and I get a chance to do it with a crowd. Tune in and get your tickets because it’s going to be a great night of boxing.”

“There’s no better day to fight than Juneteenth. It’s a celebration for me and my people and I get to represent them and carry them on my back. To be able to do it for my city right here at the Toyota Center – it’s going to be an amazing night of boxing.”

“Montiel is fearless. He’s a fighter that I think deserves a chance. At this point, he understands where he’s at. This is a big fight. A lot of people may not know who Montiel is, just like I didn’t, but he’s a strong fighter. The people want to see me get tested, right? I want to see those big fights, too. In a matter of time, they’ll come. But Montiel should be a good fight.”

“I’m going to whoop his a**. He doesn’t stand a chance. They’re all confident. I got the belt. The belt ain’t going nowhere. Toyota Center, get ready. It’s going to be fireworks June 19. He can be as confident as he wants, but when we get in there he’s going to have to figure it out.”

“I’m ready to fight the best in the world. I’m the best in the world and I’m not going to let this guy over here stop me. The belt is not going nowhere. The belt is staying right here in ‘H Town.’ There’s nothing he could do about it. Nothing. It’s my belt. It’s my legacy. You’ll find out June 19.”

“A fighter like Montiel is challenging to go in there and get the job done real clean and swiftly because if I look bad against a guy like this, they’ll take away from what I did in the Derevyanchenko fight. But, yes, to date, Derevyanchenko was one of my hardest fights, but I made nice work of it and onto the next one.”

“I got the belt. Champions fight champions. We unify. But if not, we’re not just going to sit back. Those guys that have the belt like Triple G, Canelo and Andrade – the belts are out there so eventually it will happen. I’m not in a rush. I’m young. I’m still having fun. I’m enjoying what I do best.”

“If Triple G wants this WBC belt, I have it. It’s over here, it’s open. I’m ready to fight.”

Juan Macias Montiel: I have been preparing my whole life for this

“We are focused on preparing as well as possible. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and we are taking it as such with a lot of dedication and discipline. We are ready to put on a great show on June 19.”

“This is the fight I always dreamed of. I am all about challenging myself and fighting against the best of the best. I have been training hard and I believe in myself. I will be ready to come out and win.”

“We’re fighting in Houston because I don’t think that I’m in a position to choose or dictate anything right now. I will fight anywhere in order to make my dream of becoming a champion come true. If we have to fight on the moon, then let’s fight on the moon.”

“I believe that power is the great equalizer, a legit advantage in boxing, since it can change the fortunes of any fighter inside the ring. I consider my power an advantage in my favor.”

“I have fought and prepared so hard for the opportunity to go and get this championship belt. I have done things the right way, there is no reason for things to go wrong. As I said previously, I am not in a position to choose where to fight. I just have to keep training hard like I have since I was four years old.”

“I’m happy that there will be fans in the stands. I don’t feel any pressure, because it’s all about Latin pride and support and that motivates me.”

“I think Charlo is a great fighter, super talented and the world champion for a reason. I have been preparing my whole life for this.”

“I don’t think that all Mexicans just go on attack mode by default, you also have to be smart and think things through depending on how the fight goes.”

Preceding Charlo vs Montiel championship encounter, rising lightweight contender Isaac Cruz faces off former world champion Francisco Vargas in a ten-round co-feature. Kicking off the televised card live on Showtime, former world champion Angelo Leo makes his return against Aaron Alameda in a 10-rounder at super bantamweight.