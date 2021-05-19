So-called punches: Badou Jack reveals why he lost against Jean Pascal

Badou Jack is back in the ring on June 6, when he faces his old foe Jean Pascal in the rematch at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. The contest serves as a co-feature to Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul PPV fight card live on Showtime.

The pair first met in December 2019 and went a full twelve-round distance. In the ended Pascal took the win by split decision.

At the recent Media Workout held at Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas (video here), Jack previewed his upcoming rematch as well as shared his thoughts on what had happened in their first fight. Check out what he had to say below.

‘My fight is going to be a hell of a fight’

“Floyd called me in January last year and told me the rematch was on for April. That was last year. It’s been done since we walked out of the ring the first time, but I’m happy it’s finally done. I’m happy it’s here and I’m ready to put on a show.”

“I’m trying to perfect everything in preparation for this matchup. Better nutrition. Better conditioning. Better sparring. I’m trying to be better at everything.”

“This is my second fight with my new trainer Johnathan Banks. The first was just a tune-up fight. It wasn’t a high-level fight. It was an eight-rounder, so it was just like a sparring session. But I’m in way better shape than I was in the last camp and I’m ready to go.”

“My fight is going to be a hell of a fight. Everybody knows that. It was a Fight of the Year contender last time. Floyd vs. Logan is going to be entertainment. That’s a different kind of fight, but Floyd is going to put on a show. All of the eyeballs are going to be on that night so it’s going to be a great night.”

“Pascal likes trying to get under my skin, but I’m too calm. I’m too confident for that. At the end of the day, he’s a veteran, I’m a veteran and it’s going to be a great fight night.”

“I thought I won the first fight. 75 percent of everybody that watched the fight thought I won. There was only one judge that had experience, Julie Lederman, and she had me winning. The other two might have scored his so-called punches, but it is what it is.”

“Johnathan Banks is my new coach. He’s great. He’s only a year older than me so we have great chemistry together and everything has been working great. It was a little hard in the beginning to adjust to certain things, but now in camp I feel great in sparring and everything we’re doing right now.”

