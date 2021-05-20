Bellator 259 weigh-in video: Cyborg vs Smith 2

The defending featherweight champion Cris Cyborg faces off Leslie Smith in the rematch, headlining Bellator 259 live from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, May 21. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts. The ceremonial weigh-in live stream is available up top, starting at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 259: Cyborg vs Smith 2 live on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The full Bellator 259 fight card can be found here.