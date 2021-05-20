Search
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Press Release

Fans allowed at Bellator MMA events at Mohegan Sun Arena in June, tickets info

Newswire
Bellator 260 and Bellator 261
Bellator MMA welcomes fans back for Bellator 260 and Bellator 261

Bellator MMA is set to welcome back fans in attendance to watch live events beginning with Bellator 260: Lima vs. Amosov on Friday, June 11, and Bellator 261: Johnson vs. Moldavsky on Friday, June 25, at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Both events will be televised live on Showtime.

Advertisements

To amplify the anticipated return to fan-attended events, Bellator has tapped Elevate Sports Ventures, an innovative and resourceful sports and entertainment marketing firm, to support sponsorship, premium and ticket sales strategies for the internationally renowned mixed martial arts brand.

A limited number tickets starting at $60 will be made available beginning this Friday, May 21 for Bellator 260: Lima vs. Amosov and Bellator 261: Johnson vs. Moldavsky for purchase at Ticketmaster and Bellator.com.

Elevate’s integration comes on the heels of Bellator MMA’s move to its new exclusive U.S. television partner, Showtime, which began televising the promotion’s events in April. The sports agency additionally will support Bellator’s marketing, operational and routing strategies for events moving forward.

“We are very excited to be getting into business with Elevate,” said Bellator MMA President Scott Coker. “They bring a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience to the table with a proven track record of providing consistent results for top professional sports franchises, leagues and events. It feels like our family just got bigger, and I am confident that this new relationship will lead to the continued growth of the Bellator brand.”

“At Elevate, we are inspired by Bellator’s ambition to meaningfully connect and engage with current and new fans, and aggressively route new live events to its diverse, global fanbase,” said Elevate Sports Ventures Chairman and CEO Al Guido.

Following this Friday’s Bellator 259: Cyborg vs. Smith 2, Bellator MMA will have hosted 16 events without spectators in attendance at Mohegan Sun Arena during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the promotion held three cards in Milan, Italy, and a historic night of fights in Paris, which marked the first time a major MMA promotion held an event in France.

Elevate will leverage its “Insights” vertical, utilizing industry-leading data and analytics practices, to generate smarter sponsorship, premium and ticket-sales targets and strategies, including producing data-driven fan profile analysis, product and pricing strategies, lead-scoring modeling and more for Bellator MMA’s front office, global brand and future live events.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Latest NewsMMAPress Release

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus

Latest

Fight Schedule

Bellator 259: Cyborg vs Smith 2

May 21, 2021

MMA

Jose Ramirez vs Josh Taylor

May 22, 2021

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt

May 22, 2021

MMA

Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares

May 29, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097