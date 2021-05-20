Fans allowed at Bellator MMA events at Mohegan Sun Arena in June, tickets info

Bellator MMA is set to welcome back fans in attendance to watch live events beginning with Bellator 260: Lima vs. Amosov on Friday, June 11, and Bellator 261: Johnson vs. Moldavsky on Friday, June 25, at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Both events will be televised live on Showtime.

To amplify the anticipated return to fan-attended events, Bellator has tapped Elevate Sports Ventures, an innovative and resourceful sports and entertainment marketing firm, to support sponsorship, premium and ticket sales strategies for the internationally renowned mixed martial arts brand.

A limited number tickets starting at $60 will be made available beginning this Friday, May 21 for Bellator 260: Lima vs. Amosov and Bellator 261: Johnson vs. Moldavsky for purchase at Ticketmaster and Bellator.com.

Elevate’s integration comes on the heels of Bellator MMA’s move to its new exclusive U.S. television partner, Showtime, which began televising the promotion’s events in April. The sports agency additionally will support Bellator’s marketing, operational and routing strategies for events moving forward.

“We are very excited to be getting into business with Elevate,” said Bellator MMA President Scott Coker. “They bring a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience to the table with a proven track record of providing consistent results for top professional sports franchises, leagues and events. It feels like our family just got bigger, and I am confident that this new relationship will lead to the continued growth of the Bellator brand.”

“At Elevate, we are inspired by Bellator’s ambition to meaningfully connect and engage with current and new fans, and aggressively route new live events to its diverse, global fanbase,” said Elevate Sports Ventures Chairman and CEO Al Guido.

Following this Friday’s Bellator 259: Cyborg vs. Smith 2, Bellator MMA will have hosted 16 events without spectators in attendance at Mohegan Sun Arena during the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the promotion held three cards in Milan, Italy, and a historic night of fights in Paris, which marked the first time a major MMA promotion held an event in France.

Elevate will leverage its “Insights” vertical, utilizing industry-leading data and analytics practices, to generate smarter sponsorship, premium and ticket-sales targets and strategies, including producing data-driven fan profile analysis, product and pricing strategies, lead-scoring modeling and more for Bellator MMA’s front office, global brand and future live events.