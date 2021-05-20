GLORY 78 fight card: 10 fights, 3 titles, Badr Hari, Alex Pereira plus more in action

Kickboxing event GLORY 78: Badr vs Wrzosek airs live on pay-per-view from Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Holland on Saturday, July 17. The fight card comprises ten bouts with three titles contested in the headliner of the show. The lineup has been finalized this week.

Advertisements

The main event is a three-round heavyweight battle between K-1 legend Badr Hari and Arkadiusz Wrzosek. The co-main event is a five-round light heavyweight championship rematch between the reigning champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Artem Vakhitov.

Among other five-round title bouts, Donovan Wisse and Yousri Belgaroui contest for a vacant middleweight title, and Tyjani Beztati and Elvis Gashi square off for a vacant lightweight belt.

The fight card also includes a trio of heavyweight matchups, as Antonio Plazibat takes on Tarik Khbabez, Tomas Mozny goes up against Levi Rigters, and Nordine Mahieddine meets Raul Catinas. In addition, Dmitry Menshikov battles it out against Mohamed Mezouari at welterweight, and Itay Gershon and Guerric Billet kick off the action at lightweight.

The full GLORY 78 fight card can be found below.

The promotion is yet to announce how to watch GLORY 78 live, apart of the event being available on PPV. The broadcast details, including the event start time, are expected to be determined shortly.

GLORY 78 fight card

Badr Hari vs. Arkadiusz Wrzosek, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Alex Pereira vs. Artem Vakhitov, 5 rounds, light heavyweight – Pereira’s light heavyweight title

Donovan Wisse vs. Yousri Belgaroui, 5 rounds, middleweight – vacant middleweight title

Tyjani Beztati vs. Elvis Gashi, 5 rounds, lightweight – for vacant lightweight title

Antonio Plazibat vs. Tarik Khbabez, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Tomas Mozny vs. Levi Rigters, 3 rounds, heavyweight

Nordine Mahieddine vs. Raul Catinas, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Luis Tavares vs. Sergej Maslobojev, 3 rounds, light heavyweight

Dmitry Menshikov vs. Mohamed Mezouari, 3 rounds, welterweight

Itay Gershon vs. Guerric Billet, 3 rounds, lightweight