Ramirez vs Taylor start time changed, full Fight Week schedule announced

Undefeated champions Jose Ramirez and Josh Taylor square off for undisputed junior welterweight title at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, May 22, which makes it Sunday, May 23 in the UK and Australia. The 12-round contest features the WBC and WBO champion faceoff the IBF and WBA champion in a 140-pound supremacy with four belts on the line.

In the co-main event Jose Zepeda takes on Hank Lundy in a ten-rounder at junior welterweight. Kicking off the broadcast Elvis Rodriguez goes up against Kenneth Sims Jr in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight. The full Ramirez vs Taylor undercard can be found below.

Today Top Rank Boxing announced a revised start time of the event, as well as a complete Fight Week schedule. The action has been shifted by half an hour. Check out below for details and live stream information.

Jose Ramirez vs Josh Taylor start time and live stream in the US

Fans in the US can watch Jose Ramirez vs Josh Taylor live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, and live stream on ESPN+. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, May 22 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The undercard kicks off at 4:45 pm ET / 1:45 pm PT.

Ramirez vs Taylor live stream UK time

Ramirez vs Taylor UK time is scheduled for Sunday, May 23 at 1 am BST. The live stream is available on FITE TV. The undercard begins at 9:45 pm BST on Saturday, May 22.

Ramirez vs Taylor live stream Australia time

In Australia Ramirez vs Taylor live stream is available on FITE TV. The date and start time is scheduled for Sunday, May 23 at 10 am AEST. The undercard is set to begin at 6:45 am AEST.

Ramirez vs Taylor live stream in other countries

Boxing fans around the world (excluding the US) can watch Jose Ramirez vs Josh Taylor live stream on FITE. The respective start time can be found on the event broadcast page.

Fight Week Schedule

Ramirez vs Taylor pre-fight press conference is scheduled for Thursday, May 20 at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the US, 8 pm BST in the UK, which makes it Friday, May 21 at 5 am AEST in Australia. The live stream is available on Top Rank Boxing channel on YouTube and ESPN App.

Max on Boxing: Ramirez vs. Taylor Preview Special is set for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on ESPN. State of Boxing: Ramirez vs. Taylor Preview Special follows at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT also on ESPN.

The official Ramirez vs Taylor weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, May 21 at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT in the US, 9 pm BST in the UK and Saturday, May 22 at 6 am AEST in Australia. The live stream is available on Top Rank Boxing channel on YouTube and ESPN App.

Boxing action at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas begins with the undercard bouts on Saturday, May 22 at 4:45 pm ET / 1:45 pm PT in the US, 9:45 pm BST in the UK, which converts to Sunday, May 23 at 6:45 am AEST in Australia.

The main card follows at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live on ESPN, ESPN Deports and live stream on ESPN+ in the US, 1 am BST in the UK and 10 am AEST in Australia live stream on FITE TV.

Ramirez vs Taylor fight card

Main Card

Jose Ramirez vs. Josh Taylor, 12 rounds, junior welterweight – undisputed junior welterweight title, Ramirez’s WBC and WBO titles, Taylor’s IBF and WBA titles

Jose Zepeda vs. Hank Lundy, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Kenneth Sims Jr, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Undercard

Jose Enrique Vivas vs. Louie Coria, 8 rounds, featherweight

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Juan Tapia, 8 rounds, featherweight

Andres Cortes vs. Eduardo Garza, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Raymond Muratalla vs. Jose Luis Gallegos, lightweight, 8 rounds

Javier Martinez vs. Calvin Metcalf, 6 rounds, middleweight