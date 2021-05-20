Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Entertainment

Watch: Australian model Lilian Dikmans in Guardian Defence: Thrive (video)

A new video hit the stream today with the first Australian model to partake in Muay Thai bouts, Lilian Dikmans (3-0-1) as she stars in “Thrive” short for Guardian Defence gym in Melbourne, Victoria. Also featuring former WKN Australian super lightweight title challenger Parviz Iskenderov.

Filmed in March 2020 and released this week, “Guardian Defence – Thrive” is directed by Will Storr and produced by Tom Davies. Director of photography is Matthew Jenkins. Fight Choreographer is Matthew “Chippa” Campbell. Check it out up top.

EntertainmentLatest NewsVideo



