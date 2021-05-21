Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Search
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
MMA

All-woman ONE Championship event ‘Empower’ postponed due to COVID-19

Parviz Iskenderov
Stamp Fairtex
Stamp Fairtex | ONE Championship

The scheduled for May 28 ONE: Empower fight card has been postponed “due to current COVID-19 situation”. The event was expected to air live from Singapore Indoor Stadium featuring the all-woman lineup with Thai star Stamp Fairtex, former GLORY Kickboxing super bantamweight champion Anissa Meksen from France, among others.

Advertisements

“As always, the health and safety of our athletes, staff, and fans is our top priority,” reads the announcement sent out by the promotion today. “A new date for the event and other details will be announced at a later date.”

Instead of ONE: Empower, the fight fans can watch a tape-delayed event on 28 May, billed as ONE Full Blast. In the headliner Saemapetch Fairtex faces off Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai in a three-round Muay Thai bout.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
KickboxingLatest NewsMMA

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Watch DAZN boxing live stream

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream

Latest

Fight Schedule

Bellator 259: Cyborg vs Smith 2

May 21, 2021

MMA

Jose Ramirez vs Josh Taylor

May 22, 2021

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt

May 22, 2021

MMA

Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares

May 29, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097