All-woman ONE Championship event ‘Empower’ postponed due to COVID-19

The scheduled for May 28 ONE: Empower fight card has been postponed “due to current COVID-19 situation”. The event was expected to air live from Singapore Indoor Stadium featuring the all-woman lineup with Thai star Stamp Fairtex, former GLORY Kickboxing super bantamweight champion Anissa Meksen from France, among others.

Advertisements

“As always, the health and safety of our athletes, staff, and fans is our top priority,” reads the announcement sent out by the promotion today. “A new date for the event and other details will be announced at a later date.”

Instead of ONE: Empower, the fight fans can watch a tape-delayed event on 28 May, billed as ONE Full Blast. In the headliner Saemapetch Fairtex faces off Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai in a three-round Muay Thai bout.