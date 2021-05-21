Bellator 259 results and live stream: Cyborg vs Smith 2

Cris Cyborg defends her featherweight title against Leslie Smith in the main event of Bellator 259 live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, May 21. In addition the pair squares off in the rematch.
In the co-main event Leandro Higo faces off Darrion Caldwell in a 137.5-pound catchweight bout. The full fight card can be found below.
MMA fans can watch Bellator 259 main card, topped by Cris Cyborg vs Leslie Smith 2, live on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The preliminary card live stream video is available up top (via the promotion’s channel on YouTube), starting at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.
Stay tuned with Bellator 259 results below.
Bellator 259: Cyborg vs Smith 2 results
Main Card
Cris Cyborg vs. Leslie Smith
Darrion Caldwell vs. Leandro Higo
Austin Vanderford vs. Fabian Edwards
Jaleel Willis vs. Maycon Mendonca
Valerie Loureda vs. Hannah Guy
Preliminary Card
Saad Awad vs. Nate Andrews
Grant Neal vs. Tyree Fortune
Sumiko Inaba vs. Kristina Katsikis
Aviv Gozali vs. Sean Felton
Davion Franklin vs. Tyler King
Leah McCourt vs. Janay Harding
Brett Johns vs. Danny Sabatello
Alfie Davis vs. Alexander Shabliy