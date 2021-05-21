Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Bellator 259 results and live stream: Cyborg vs Smith 2

Bellator 259: Cyborg vs Smith 2

Cris Cyborg defends her featherweight title against Leslie Smith in the main event of Bellator 259 live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, May 21. In addition the pair squares off in the rematch.

In the co-main event Leandro Higo faces off Darrion Caldwell in a 137.5-pound catchweight bout. The full fight card can be found below.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 259 main card, topped by Cris Cyborg vs Leslie Smith 2, live on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The preliminary card live stream video is available up top (via the promotion’s channel on YouTube), starting at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.

Stay tuned with Bellator 259 results below.

Bellator 259: Cyborg vs Smith 2 results

Main Card

Cris Cyborg vs. Leslie Smith

Darrion Caldwell vs. Leandro Higo

Austin Vanderford vs. Fabian Edwards

Jaleel Willis vs. Maycon Mendonca

Valerie Loureda vs. Hannah Guy

Preliminary Card

Saad Awad vs. Nate Andrews

Grant Neal vs. Tyree Fortune

Sumiko Inaba vs. Kristina Katsikis

Aviv Gozali vs. Sean Felton

Davion Franklin vs. Tyler King

Leah McCourt vs. Janay Harding

Brett Johns vs. Danny Sabatello

Alfie Davis vs. Alexander Shabliy

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

