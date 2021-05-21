Bellator 259 weigh-in results: Cyborg vs Smith official, 2 fighters heavy

The defending featherweight champion Cris Cyborg, challenger Leslie Smith, and the rest of fighters partaking in Bellator 259, stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts. The event airs live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, May 21.

Cris Cyborg weighed-in at 144.6. Leslie Smith showed 143.6. The championship bout is scheduled for five rounds. In addition, the pair meets in the rematch.

Leandro Higo missed bantamweight limit, showing 137.5, for his co-main event bout against Darrion Caldwell, who was 135.6. The contest proceeds at catchweight.

Leah McCourt missed featherweight limit, coming in at 149.4, for her bout against Janay Harding, 145.1. The matchup also proceeds at catchweight.

The full Bellator 259 fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

The main card airs live on Showtime, starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The undercard live stream is available on YouTube and Pluto TV, kicking off at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.

Bellator 259 fight card

Main Card

Cris Cyborg (144.6) vs. Leslie Smith (143.6)

Darrion Caldwell (135.6) vs. Leandro Higo (137.5)*

Austin Vanderford (185.3) vs. Fabian Edwards (185.5)

Jaleel Willis (170.3) vs. Maycon Mendonca (170.9)

Valerie Loureda (125.8) vs. Hannah Guy (125.2)

Preliminary Card

Saad Awad (155.1) vs. Nate Andrews (155.7)

Grant Neal (204.4) vs. Tyree Fortune (205.3)

Sumiko Inaba (125.5) vs. Kristina Katsikis (125.8)

Aviv Gozali (155.7) vs. Sean Felton (154.3)

Davion Franklin (264.8) vs. Tyler King (246.3)

Leah McCourt (149.4)* vs. Janay Harding (145.1)

Brett Johns (135.4) vs. Danny Sabatello (135.6)

Alfie Davis (155.1) vs. Alexander Shabliy (154.8)

*Missed weight.