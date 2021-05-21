Chantelle Cameron: I have the green and gold belt, I am the target

Chantelle Cameron defends her WBC light welterweight title against Melissa Hernandez at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 29, which makes it Sunday, May 30 in the UK and Australia. The women’s world championship bout co-headlines Haney vs Linares fight card live stream on DAZN.

Cameron (13-0 7 KOs) landed the vacant WBC strap with a shut-out win over Ariana dos Santos Araujo in Milton Keynes, England in October 2020. Her first defense against Hernandez (23-7-3 7 KOs) proposed for March had to be postponed through an injury to the Briton.

The pair now get it on in front of fans in Las Vegas, and that’s exactly the type of stage that the 30 year old wants to be spotlighted on. For Cameron, holding the green and gold belt means other fighters are calling her out – and that’s a position she’s delighted to be in.

“I feel good being the target,” said Cameron. “It’s better than doing the chasing, that’s frustrating, you are just trying to get the fights and a title shot, so now I know I am going to get fights because people want my belt.

“Being World champion has not really sunk in yet, and nothing has changed because it’s been so long since I won the fight, and I haven’t been able to defend it yet. So, I don’t think it’ll really feel it will sink in until I win more belts, but I still feel the same, still have the same drive, the same hunger, and now I am a target. I used to have to chase people for fights but now I have the green and gold belt, I am the target.

“The best of me is yet to come, the fight hasn’t come where I get to show that. I boxed to my game plan to win the belt and did what I had to do and what my coaches told me. She is a big puncher so I knew I didn’t want to be taking risks and getting involved with someone that could put me on my backside. When I do get the fight that shows what I can really do, I think people will acknowledge me more.

“Everyone is so desperate to stay undefeated, but this is a sport, we all have to climb the ladder and if you are that good, then boxing anyone – that’s my mentality. If I become undisputed and someone is calling me out and they’ve proved themselves, let’s take the fight.”

In the main event of the evening Devin Haney puts his title on the line for the third time against the former multiple champion Jorge Linares. The current fight card can be found here.