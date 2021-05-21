Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Search
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Boxing

Chantelle Cameron: I have the green and gold belt, I am the target

Newswire
Chantelle Cameron
Chantelle Cameron in her WBC female light welterweight title fight against Adriana Araujo | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Cameron defends WBC light welterweight title against Melissa Hernandez in Haney vs Linarez co-feature

Chantelle Cameron defends her WBC light welterweight title against Melissa Hernandez at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 29, which makes it Sunday, May 30 in the UK and Australia. The women’s world championship bout co-headlines Haney vs Linares fight card live stream on DAZN.

Advertisements

Cameron (13-0 7 KOs) landed the vacant WBC strap with a shut-out win over Ariana dos Santos Araujo in Milton Keynes, England in October 2020. Her first defense against Hernandez (23-7-3 7 KOs) proposed for March had to be postponed through an injury to the Briton.

The pair now get it on in front of fans in Las Vegas, and that’s exactly the type of stage that the 30 year old wants to be spotlighted on. For Cameron, holding the green and gold belt means other fighters are calling her out – and that’s a position she’s delighted to be in.

“I feel good being the target,” said Cameron. “It’s better than doing the chasing, that’s frustrating, you are just trying to get the fights and a title shot, so now I know I am going to get fights because people want my belt.

“Being World champion has not really sunk in yet, and nothing has changed because it’s been so long since I won the fight, and I haven’t been able to defend it yet. So, I don’t think it’ll really feel it will sink in until I win more belts, but I still feel the same, still have the same drive, the same hunger, and now I am a target. I used to have to chase people for fights but now I have the green and gold belt, I am the target.

“The best of me is yet to come, the fight hasn’t come where I get to show that. I boxed to my game plan to win the belt and did what I had to do and what my coaches told me. She is a big puncher so I knew I didn’t want to be taking risks and getting involved with someone that could put me on my backside. When I do get the fight that shows what I can really do, I think people will acknowledge me more.

“Everyone is so desperate to stay undefeated, but this is a sport, we all have to climb the ladder and if you are that good, then boxing anyone – that’s my mentality. If I become undisputed and someone is calling me out and they’ve proved themselves, let’s take the fight.”

In the main event of the evening Devin Haney puts his title on the line for the third time against the former multiple champion Jorge Linares. The current fight card can be found here.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream

Latest

Fight Schedule

Bellator 259: Cyborg vs Smith 2

May 21, 2021

MMA

Jose Ramirez vs Josh Taylor

May 22, 2021

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt

May 22, 2021

MMA

Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares

May 29, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097