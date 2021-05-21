Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Boxing

Devin Haney says some people think Jorge Linares ‘will even win the fight’

Newswire
Devin Haney
Devin Haney attacks Yuriorkis Gamboa | Ed Mulholland, Melina Pizano/Matchroom Boxing

Haney expects 'a firefight' against Linares

Devin Haney defends his WBC lightweight title against Jorge Linares at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, May 29, which makes it Sunday, May 30 in the UK and Australia. The fight fans around the world can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

Haney (25-0, 18 KOs) puts his title on the line for the third time against the former multiple division world champion, Linares (47-5, 29 KOs). The latter is looking to regain the green and gold belt he held in 2014-2015.

‘The Dream’ expects the best of the 35 year old, and that ‘El Nino’ has plenty of tools in his shed to call upon. And while that makes him an unpredictable foe, Haney says he is the man that it’s impossible to prepare for, thanks to his ability to adapt to any challenge.

“I am expecting a firefight and I can’t wait,” said Devin Haney. “We don’t know what Jorge will turn up, but I am ready for anything, and I can’t wait to show it.”

“Jorge brings so much to the table. Speed, power, ring IQ, experience against the best of the best, and I think he’s the type of opponent that will bring the best out of me, make me bring out my A-game, take it to the next level, the elite level.”

“People think he will have success, some think he will even win the fight, and that’s why it will show that I am elite and one of the best, if not the best, in the world.”

“Every day, my dad and I get to know each other more and more. This camp has been great and we’re both ready for this one night to show everything we have been working on. You can’t train for me, because you don’t know what style I am going to bring. I’ve learned so many different styles and I can adjust, and that’s the difference between me and a lot of other fighters.”

In the co-main event Chantelle Cameron defends her WBC super lightweight title against Melissa Hernandez. The current Haney vs Linares fight card can be found here.

Cold Company

