Live stream Jose Ramirez vs Josh Taylor weigh-in video

Undefeated junior welterweight champions Jose Ramirez and Josh Taylor battle it out for a 140-pound supremacy at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday May 22, which makes it Sunday May 23 in the UK and Australia (start time and how to watch here). A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Ramirez vs Taylor weigh-in start time is scheduled for Friday, May 21 at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT in the US and 9 pm BST in the UK. The date and time in Australia converts to Saturday, May 22 at 6 am AEST. The live stream is available up top.

Ramirez vs Taylor fight live stream is available on ESPN Plus in the US, and on FITE TV in the UK, Australia and other countries. The full fight card can be found here.