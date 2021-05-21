Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Boxing

Logan Paul urges youngsters: Please do not bend who you are for other people (video)

Logan Paul on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Logan Paul faces boxing great Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition matchup at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on June 6. Last night YouTube sensation was interviewed on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah ahead, where he spoke about his journey to boxing Floyd Mayweather, his polarizing personality, how his YouTube success has been a blessing and a curse and more. Check it out up top.

Fans can watch Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul live on Showtime PPV. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, June 6 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

BoxingEntertainmentLatest News

Fight Schedule

Bellator 259: Cyborg vs Smith 2

May 21, 2021

MMA

Jose Ramirez vs Josh Taylor

May 22, 2021

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt

May 22, 2021

MMA

Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares

May 29, 2021

Boxing

