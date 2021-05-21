Logan Paul urges youngsters: Please do not bend who you are for other people (video)

Logan Paul faces boxing great Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition matchup at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on June 6. Last night YouTube sensation was interviewed on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah ahead, where he spoke about his journey to boxing Floyd Mayweather, his polarizing personality, how his YouTube success has been a blessing and a curse and more. Check it out up top.

Fans can watch Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul live on Showtime PPV. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, June 6 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.