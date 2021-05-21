Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Search
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Entertainment

Ronaldo: El Presidente – DAZN launches its biggest Original to date (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Ronaldo: El Presidente

The launch of the biggest DAZN Original to date has been announced, and no it’s not boxing.

The streaming platform has been keeping fans entertained with the blockbuster matchups featuring Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and other A-listers. Yet, the new Original features a representative of the number one sport in the world – a two-time World Cup and Ballon d’Or winner, Brazilian icon Ronaldo, who is widely regarded as one of football’s greatest ever players.

Having taken his talents from the field to the boardroom, “Ronaldo: El Presidente” follows his life as owner and president of Real Valladolid. The first episode airing on platform today.

Fans can subscribed to DAZN here.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
EntertainmentLatest NewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream

Latest

Fight Schedule

Bellator 259: Cyborg vs Smith 2

May 21, 2021

MMA

Jose Ramirez vs Josh Taylor

May 22, 2021

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt

May 22, 2021

MMA

Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares

May 29, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097