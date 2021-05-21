Ronaldo: El Presidente – DAZN launches its biggest Original to date (video)

The launch of the biggest DAZN Original to date has been announced, and no it’s not boxing.

The streaming platform has been keeping fans entertained with the blockbuster matchups featuring Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and other A-listers. Yet, the new Original features a representative of the number one sport in the world – a two-time World Cup and Ballon d’Or winner, Brazilian icon Ronaldo, who is widely regarded as one of football’s greatest ever players.

Having taken his talents from the field to the boardroom, “Ronaldo: El Presidente” follows his life as owner and president of Real Valladolid. The first episode airing on platform today.

