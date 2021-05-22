Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
MMA

Best Shots: Cris Cyborg TKO’s Leslie Smith at Bellator 259

Newswire

Cyborg makes second successful defense of Bellator featherweight title

Cris Cyborg successfully retained her featherweight title via fifth-round TKO against Leslie Smith at Bellator 259 (video highlights here). MMA event aired live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, May 21.

Cris Cyborg vs Leslie Smith
Cris Cyborg vs Leslie Smith | Bellator MMA

Check out some of the best fight action photos, as well as the post-fight comments from the champion, below.

Cris Cyborg vs Leslie Smith
Cris Cyborg vs Leslie Smith | Bellator MMA
Cris Cyborg vs Leslie Smith
Cris Cyborg vs Leslie Smith | Bellator MMA
Cris Cyborg vs Leslie Smith
Cris Cyborg vs Leslie Smith | Bellator MMA

“I knew she was tough and I’ve fought her before. I know her and respect her and she’s a real fighter. I knew with her it would be a great match, because she’s capable and she’s tough.”

Cris Cyborg vs Leslie Smith
Cris Cyborg vs Leslie Smith | Bellator MMA
Cris Cyborg vs Leslie Smith
Cris Cyborg vs Leslie Smith | Bellator MMA
“I was really working in sparring to keep going and going because I knew it was going to be this way. I noticed I enjoyed it a little more. It’s going to be 16 years as a professional fighter this month so I started to enjoy it in there.”

Cris Cyborg vs Leslie Smith
Cris Cyborg vs Leslie Smith | Bellator MMA
Cris Cyborg vs Leslie Smith
Cris Cyborg vs Leslie Smith | Bellator MMA

“I’ve been working on grappling my whole life but I just feel like I’m getting better and better every day. I got a black belt, but it’s like a white belt because I’m always learning.”

Cris Cyborg vs Leslie Smith
Cris Cyborg vs Leslie Smith | Bellator MMA
Cris Cyborg vs Leslie Smith
Cris Cyborg vs Leslie Smith | Bellator MMA

“I’ve been doing this 16 years, I’ve got four titles. But before you can be a G.O.A.T. you have to fight the ‘Cat.’ So, I’d like to fight with Cat Zingano and I will ask Scott Coker. Because before you can be a G.O.A.T. you have to fight the ‘Cat.'”

Cris Cyborg retains Bellator featherweight title
Cris Cyborg retains Bellator featherweight title | Bellator MMA
The full fight results from Bellator 259 can be found here.

In Case You Missed It

