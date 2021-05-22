Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Search
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
MMA

Cris Cyborg vs Leslie Smith full fight video highlights

Parviz Iskenderov

Cris Cyborg stops Leslie Smith to retain featherweight title at Bellator 259

Cris Cyborg made the second successful defense of her featherweight title against Leslie Smith at Bellator 259. The women’s MMA bout headlined the event live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, May 21.

Advertisements

The contest officially ended at 4 minutes and 51 seconds in the final round, after Cyborg dropped Smith with big right and continued domination having her opponent on the canvas. Check out the video of finish and fight highlights below.

Round 5.

Round 4.

Advertisements

Round 3.

Round 2.

Round 1.

In addition, Cris Cyborg earns the second win against Leslie Smith, after coming out on top from their first encounter five years back inside the UFC Octagon via first-round TKO.

Cyborg also updates her record to 24-2, 1 NC and scores the fourth win in a row. Leslie Smith drops to 12-9-1.

The full fight results from Bellator 259 can be found here.

Advertisements

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
Latest NewsMMAResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream

Latest

Fight Schedule

Bellator 259: Cyborg vs Smith 2

May 21, 2021

MMA

Jose Ramirez vs Josh Taylor

May 22, 2021

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt

May 22, 2021

MMA

Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares

May 29, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097