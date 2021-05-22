Cris Cyborg vs Leslie Smith full fight video highlights

Cris Cyborg made the second successful defense of her featherweight title against Leslie Smith at Bellator 259. The women’s MMA bout headlined the event live on Showtime from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT on Friday, May 21.

The contest officially ended at 4 minutes and 51 seconds in the final round, after Cyborg dropped Smith with big right and continued domination having her opponent on the canvas. Check out the video of finish and fight highlights below.

Round 5.

This is how @criscyborg stopped Leslie Smith to retain her featherweight title in #Bellator259 main event pic.twitter.com/sUVJDTQzwC — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) May 22, 2021

Round 4.

Round 3.

Round 2.

Round 2 of #Bellator259 main event — Cris Cyborg defends FW belt against Leslie Smith pic.twitter.com/DoUxgrKWQQ — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) May 22, 2021

Round 1.

In addition, Cris Cyborg earns the second win against Leslie Smith, after coming out on top from their first encounter five years back inside the UFC Octagon via first-round TKO.

Cyborg also updates her record to 24-2, 1 NC and scores the fourth win in a row. Leslie Smith drops to 12-9-1.

The full fight results from Bellator 259 can be found here.