How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul live stream PPV

With less than three weeks until Sunday, June 6, when all-time boxing great and 2020 International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee Floyd “Money” Mayweather returns to the ring to take on social media sensation and professional boxer Logan “The Maverick” Paul in an exhibition bout, Showtime and Fanmio have launched digital distribution platforms for pay-per-view purchase.

The event telecast is produced and distributed by Showtime PPV® and begins at a special time of 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, live from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Mayweather vs. Logan Paul is available now for pre-order for $49.99 at www.showtime.com/ppv and fanmio.com/MayweatherVsPaul. All consumers who purchase the event via showtime.com can watch the event live through the Showtime streaming service apps on Apple iOS and tvOS devices, Android Mobile, AndroidTV, Roku, FireTV, Chromecast, Xbox One, as well as online at www.showtime.com/ppv.

Fans purchasing the pay-per-view through fanmio.com or any Fanmio Boxing app will receive an exclusive Mayweather vs. Logan Paul t-shirt included with the $49.99 purchase price. Mayweather vs. Paul can be purchased through the newly launched Fanmio Boxing app, which is available globally via smart televisions and mobile devices via Apple iOS and tvOS devices, Android Mobile, AndroidTV, FireTV, Google TV and Chromecast. To learn how to watch the blockbuster event on Fanmio, click here.

The pay-per-view will also be available for purchase in the supported Showtime apps listed above and in the Sony PlayStation Store, on Sling TV and via all traditional cable and satellite pay-per-view providers. Mayweather vs. Logan Paul also will be shown at select closed-circuit locations and movie theaters.

“We’ve enjoyed a long and successful track record working with Floyd Mayweather on the biggest events in boxing and on television,” said Stephen Espinoza, President of Sports and Event Programming for Showtime. “He is the greatest boxer of his generation and one of the best all-time. We are excited to present this special event, complete with two compelling professional bouts and two entertaining exhibitions. This show will have something for everyone.”

“We are thrilled to expand our platform with the new Fanmio native apps for smart TV and mobile devices making the Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight even more accessible, increasing our reach into new countries and regions,” said Solomon Engel, CEO and Founder of Fanmio.

“These apps will provide a unique viewing experience, whether it is on a smart television, phone, tablet or computer. We have already experienced a high demand for pay-per-view sales following the fight’s official announcement and anticipate that with this expansion of our platform, coupled with our new relationships with Mayweather Promotions and Showtime, this event is on path to make history.”