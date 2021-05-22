Ramirez vs Taylor results, live stream, start time, main event, undercard

Jose Ramirez and Josh Taylor square off at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday May 22, which makes it Sunday May 23 in the UK and Australia. The pair of undefeated champions battles it out for the undisputed junior welterweight title.

Advertisements

Ramirez enters the ring holding WBC and WBO titles. Taylor brings to the table IBF and WBA belts. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

In the co-feature Jose Zepeda meets Hank Lundy in a ten-rounder at junior welterweight. Kicking off the main card Elvis, Rodriguez faces off Kenneth Sims Jr in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight. The full Ramirez vs Taylor undercard can be found below.

Boxing fans can watch Jose Ramirez vs Josh Taylor live stream on ESPN+. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The undercard begins at 4:45 pm ET / 1:45 pm PT

In the UK and Australia, as well as in other countries, Ramirez vs Taylor airs live on FITE TV. The main card start time is scheduled for 1 am BST in the UK and 10 am AEST in Australia. The undercard kicks off at 9:45 pm BST / 6:45 am AEST, respectively. The start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page.

Stay tuned with Ramirez vs Taylor results below.

Jose Ramirez vs Josh Taylor results

To refresh click here.

Main Card

Jose Ramirez vs. Josh Taylor, 12 rounds, junior welterweight – undisputed junior welterweight title, Ramirez’s WBC and WBO titles, Taylor’s IBF and WBA titles

Jose Zepeda vs. Hank Lundy, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Kenneth Sims Jr, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Undercard

Jose Enrique Vivas vs. Louie Coria, 8 rounds, featherweight

Andres Cortes vs. Eduardo Garza, 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Ryan Allen, 6 rounds, featherweight

Raymond Muratalla vs. Jose Luis Gallegos, lightweight, 8 rounds

Javier Martinez vs. Calvin Metcalf, 6 rounds, middleweight