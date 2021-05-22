Lion Fight 66 live stream on UFC Fight Pass cuts off due to power outage

Muay Thai event Lion Fight 66 suffered a major blow during its live broadcast on UFC Fight Pass from Capitol Plaza Hotel Topeka on May 21. According to the platform the power went off at the venue, resulting in termination of the stream.

“Due to technical issues at the venue (multiple power failures), please be advised that the remaining bouts at Lion Fight 66 will not be shown live on FIGHT PASS,” reads the announcement via Twitter.

Lion Fight 66 was set to see Steve Walker in defense of his North American super cruiserweight title against Devorius Tubbs, following a pair of super middleweight tournament semi-finals and a couple of rating matchups.