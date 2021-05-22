Manny Pacquiao returns against Errol Spence Jr on Aug 21 in Las Vegas

Boxing great Manny Pacquiao announced his ring return scheduled for August 21 in Las Vegas. Former world champion in eight different weight classes faces unified WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. The contest is set to headline the PBC boxing fight card live on FOX PPV.

Manny Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) hasn’t fought since July 2019, when he took a split decision against Keith Thurman. Before that he defeated Adrien Broner by unanimous decision and stopped Lucas Matthysse in Round 7.

Undefeated Errol Spence Jr (27-0, 21 KOs) was in action in December 2020, when he scored a unanimous decision against Danny Garcia to retain his belts. Prior to that he took a split decision against Shawn Porter and a UD against Mikey Garcia.

The bouts featured on Pacquiao vs Spencer undercard, as well as the PPV cost and tickets info, are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The venue accommodating the event is reportedly MGM Grand Garden Arena (subject to confirmation).