Boxing

Ramirez vs Taylor weigh-in results: Undisputed junior welterweight title official

Parviz Iskenderov
Jose Ramirez vs Josh Taylor weigh-in
Jose Ramirez and Josh Taylor at the weigh-ins | Mikey Williams (Top Rank via Getty Images)

Undefeated junior welterweight champions Jose Ramirez and Josh Taylor, as well as the rest of fighters featured on this weekend’s Top Rank Boxing card stepped on the scales to make it official ahead of their respective bouts. The event airs live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday May 22 in the US, which makes it Sunday May 23 in the UK and Australia (start time and how to watch here).

The reigning WBA and WBO junior welterweight champion Jose Ramirez weighed-in at 139.6 lbs. The current IBF and WBA titleholder showed the same. A highly anticipated contest for a 140-pound supremacy is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The referee is Kenny Bayless. The ringside judges are Tim Cheatham, Dave Moretti and Steve Weisfeld.

Boxing fans in the US can watch Jose Ramirez vs Josh Taylor live stream on ESPN+. In the UK, Australia and other countries the live stream is available on FITE TV.

Jose Zepeda and Hank Lundy weighed-in at 140 lbs and 139 lbs, respectively, for their 10-round co-feature. In addition, Elvis Rodriguez and Kenneth Sims Jr both were 139.8 lbs for their 8-round matchup, that kicks off the main card.

The full Ramirez vs Taylor fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

Jose Ramirez vs Josh Taylor weigh-in results

Main Card

Jose Ramirez (139.6 lbs) vs. Josh Taylor (139.6 lbs), 12 rounds, junior welterweight – undisputed junior welterweight title, Ramirez’s WBC and WBO titles, Taylor’s IBF and WBA titles

Jose Zepeda (140 lbs) vs. Hank Lundy (139 lbs), 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Elvis Rodriguez (139.8 lbs) vs. Kenneth Sims Jr. (139.8 lbs), 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Undercard

Jose Enrique Vivas (127.4lbs) vs. Louie Coria (127.5 lbs), 8 rounds, featherweight

Andres Cortes (132.2 lbs) vs. Eduardo Garza (132.5 lbs), 8 rounds, junior lightweight

Robeisy Ramirez (126.6) vs. Ryan Lee Allen (125.4 lbs), 6 rounds, featherweight

Raymond Muratalla (137 lbs) vs. Jose Luis Gallegos (139.6 lbs), lightweight, 8 rounds

Javier Martinez (162.5 lbs) vs. Calvin Metcalf (160.4 lbs), 6 rounds, middleweight

Boxing



