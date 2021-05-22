Search
UFC Vegas 27 weigh-in results: Font vs Garbrandt official, 1 fighter heavy

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt

Rob Font weighed-in at 136 for his five-round UFC Vegas 27 main event bout against former 125-pound champion Cody Garbrandt, who showed 135.5. The event airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday May 22 in the US, which makes it Sunday, May 23 in Australia (how to watch and start time here).

Yan Xiaonan and former strawweight champion Carla Esparza, both came in at 116. The women’s MMA bout serves as the co-main event.

Juancamilo Ronderos missed flyweight limit, showing 128.5 for his bout against David Dvorak, who was 126. He forfeits 20% of his purse to his opponent, and the contest proceeds as scheduled at catchweight.

Get the full UFC Vegas 27 fight card and weigh-in results below.

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt weigh-in results

Main Card

Rob Font (136) vs Cody Garbrandt (135.5)

Yan Xiaonan (116) vs Carla Esparza (116)

Justin Tafa (265.5) vs Jared Vanderaa (264)

Felicia Spencer (145) vs Norma Dumont (146)

Ricardo Ramos (146) vs Bill Algeo (145.5)

Jack Hermansson (186) vs Edmen Shahbazyan (185)

Preliminary Card

Ben Rothwell (265.5) vs Chris Barnett (263)

Court McGee (170.5) vs Claudio Silva (169.5)

Bruno Silva (125.5) vs Victor Rodriguez (125.5)

Josh Culibao (146) vs Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (146)

David Dvorak (126) vs Juancamilo Ronderos (128.5)*

Yancy Medeiros (155) vs Damir Hadzovic (156)

Rafael Alves (154.5) vs Damir Ismagulov (155.5)

*Missed weight.

