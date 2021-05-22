UFC Vegas 27 start time, US, Australia, how to watch, live stream, Font vs Garbrandt

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday May 22, which makes it Sunday May 23 in Australia. The fight card comprises thirteen bouts in total.

In the main event Rob Font (18-4-0) goes up against former 125-pound champion Cody Garbrandt (12-3-0). The contest features No. 3-ranked bantamweight contender up against the division’s No. 4-ranked competitor in a five-round matchup.

In the co-main event No. 3-ranked women’s strawweight contender Yan Xiaonan (13-1-0) squares off against former champion and No. 4-ranked Carla Esparza (18-6-0). The full UFC Vegas 27 fight card can be found below.

UFC Vegas 27: Font vs Garbrandt start time and how to watch in the US

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 27: Font vs Garbrandt live stream on ESPN+. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, May 22 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card kicks off at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 27 Australia time and live stream

UFC Vegas 27: Font vs Garbrandt date and time in Australia is set for Sunday, May 23 at 9 am AEST for the main card, following the preliminary card at 6 am AEST. The live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo.

UFC Vegas 27 fight card

Main Card

Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt

Yan Xiaonan vs. Carla Esparza

Justin Tafa vs. Jared Vanderaa

Felicia Spencer vs. Norma Dumont Viana

Ricardo Ramos vs. Bill Algeo

Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Preliminary Card

Ben Rothwell vs. Chris Barnett

Court McGee vs. Claudio Silva

Bruno Silva vs. Victor Rodriguez

Josh Culibao vs. Shaylian Nuerdanbieke

David Dvorak vs. Juancamilo Ronderos

Yancy Medeiros vs. Damir Hadzovic

Rafael Alves vs. Damir Ismagulov