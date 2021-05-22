UFC Vegas 27 start time, US, Australia, how to watch, live stream, Font vs Garbrandt

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday May 22, which makes it Sunday May 23 in Australia. The fight card comprises thirteen bouts in total.
In the main event Rob Font (18-4-0) goes up against former 125-pound champion Cody Garbrandt (12-3-0). The contest features No. 3-ranked bantamweight contender up against the division’s No. 4-ranked competitor in a five-round matchup.
In the co-main event No. 3-ranked women’s strawweight contender Yan Xiaonan (13-1-0) squares off against former champion and No. 4-ranked Carla Esparza (18-6-0). The full UFC Vegas 27 fight card can be found below.
UFC Vegas 27: Font vs Garbrandt start time and how to watch in the US
MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 27: Font vs Garbrandt live stream on ESPN+. The main card start time is scheduled for Saturday, May 22 at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card kicks off at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.
UFC Vegas 27 Australia time and live stream
UFC Vegas 27: Font vs Garbrandt date and time in Australia is set for Sunday, May 23 at 9 am AEST for the main card, following the preliminary card at 6 am AEST. The live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo.
UFC Vegas 27 fight card
Main Card
Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt
Yan Xiaonan vs. Carla Esparza
Justin Tafa vs. Jared Vanderaa
Felicia Spencer vs. Norma Dumont Viana
Ricardo Ramos vs. Bill Algeo
Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
Preliminary Card
Ben Rothwell vs. Chris Barnett
Court McGee vs. Claudio Silva
Bruno Silva vs. Victor Rodriguez
Josh Culibao vs. Shaylian Nuerdanbieke
David Dvorak vs. Juancamilo Ronderos
Yancy Medeiros vs. Damir Hadzovic
Rafael Alves vs. Damir Ismagulov