Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Search
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
Press Release

Haney vs Linares tickets: Extra seats released at Michelob ULTRA Arena

Newswire
Haney vs Linares tickets
Haney vs Linares extra tickets on sale

Extra capacity gained for WBC World Lightweight showdown in Las Vegas

Limited extra seats are on sale now from AXS.com for the huge WBC World Lightweight clash between unbeaten champion Devin Haney and former World ruler Jorge Linares at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday May 29, live worldwide on DAZN.

Advertisements

Haney (25-0, 18 KOs) puts his title on the line for the third time against the former multiple division world champion, Linares (47-5, 29 KOs), who is looking to regain the green and gold belt he held in 2014-15. The contest tops a stacked card of action with extra tickets now on-sale following sold-out pre-sale and general sale periods.

There’s another WBC World title belt up for grabs when Chantelle Cameron (13-0 7 KOs) will defend her Super-Lightweight title against Melissa Hernandez (23-7-3 7 KOs) in more World title action. There’s a fascinating battle between two Golden Boy Promotions stablemates as Jason Quigley (18-1 14 KOs) and Shane Mosley Jr (17-3 10 KOs) go toe-to-toe for the WBO NABO Middleweight title and it’s a huge night for Martin J. Ward (24-1-2 11 KOs) as he faces Azinga Fuzile (14-1 8 KOs) in a final eliminator for the IBF World Super-Featherweight title.

At the other end of the spectrum, there’s a professional debut on the card for Eddie Hearn’s latest American signing, Khalil Coe, Reshat Mati (9-0 7 KOs) enters double figures in the pro game on the card, Ramla Ali (2-0) has been impressive in her two fights since turning pro in October and the first pro female fighter from Somalia gets an introduction to American fight fans on the bill, a card that is rounded off by Devin Haney Promotions’ Amari Jones (1-0 1 KO) fighting in the paid ranks for the second time after his debut in April.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingPress Release

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream

Latest

Fight Schedule

Bellator 259: Cyborg vs Smith 2

May 21, 2021

MMA

Jose Ramirez vs Josh Taylor

May 22, 2021

Boxing

UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt

May 22, 2021

MMA

Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares

May 29, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097