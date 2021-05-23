Haney vs Linares tickets: Extra seats released at Michelob ULTRA Arena

Limited extra seats are on sale now from AXS.com for the huge WBC World Lightweight clash between unbeaten champion Devin Haney and former World ruler Jorge Linares at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday May 29, live worldwide on DAZN.

Haney (25-0, 18 KOs) puts his title on the line for the third time against the former multiple division world champion, Linares (47-5, 29 KOs), who is looking to regain the green and gold belt he held in 2014-15. The contest tops a stacked card of action with extra tickets now on-sale following sold-out pre-sale and general sale periods.

There’s another WBC World title belt up for grabs when Chantelle Cameron (13-0 7 KOs) will defend her Super-Lightweight title against Melissa Hernandez (23-7-3 7 KOs) in more World title action. There’s a fascinating battle between two Golden Boy Promotions stablemates as Jason Quigley (18-1 14 KOs) and Shane Mosley Jr (17-3 10 KOs) go toe-to-toe for the WBO NABO Middleweight title and it’s a huge night for Martin J. Ward (24-1-2 11 KOs) as he faces Azinga Fuzile (14-1 8 KOs) in a final eliminator for the IBF World Super-Featherweight title.

At the other end of the spectrum, there’s a professional debut on the card for Eddie Hearn’s latest American signing, Khalil Coe, Reshat Mati (9-0 7 KOs) enters double figures in the pro game on the card, Ramla Ali (2-0) has been impressive in her two fights since turning pro in October and the first pro female fighter from Somalia gets an introduction to American fight fans on the bill, a card that is rounded off by Devin Haney Promotions’ Amari Jones (1-0 1 KO) fighting in the paid ranks for the second time after his debut in April.