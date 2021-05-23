Jose Ramirez vs Josh Taylor full fight video highlights

Jose Ramirez and Josh Taylor squared off for the undisputed junior welterweight title at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday May 22, which made it Sunday May 23 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout headlined the Top Rank Boxing fight card live on ESPN and ESPN+ in the US and on FITE TV internationally.

The pair went a full distance, putting on a blockbuster performance. Among the highlights, Taylor dropped Ramirez twice, in Round 6 and 7.

In the end all three judges scored the fight 114-112 in favor of Brit. As a result Taylor retains his WBA and IBF, as well as the The Ring, junior welterweight titles, and claims WBC and WBO 140-pound belts from his American-Mexican opponent, Ramirez.

You can watch Ramirez vs Taylor fight video highlights below.

Josh Taylor vs Jose Ramirez full fight video highlights

Verdict.

Ramirez vs Taylor end of Round 12.

And … Scene. Who took it?#RamirezTaylor decision on tap on ESPN ? pic.twitter.com/Itxi6dxuhR — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 23, 2021

Taylor delivers uppercut and drops Ramirez for the second time in the fight in Round 7.

WOW ? Josh Taylor drops Jose Ramirez for the second time in the fight #RamirezTaylor pic.twitter.com/EC7xqH7rNH — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) May 23, 2021

Taylor secures the first knockdown with big left in Round 6.

WE HAVE OUR FIRST KNOCKDOWN!@JoshTaylorBoxer puts down Ramirez in the opening seconds of Round 6 with a big left upstairs.#RamirezTaylor | LIVE NOW on ESPN pic.twitter.com/snfwmLkfpW — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 23, 2021

Taylor vs Ramirez Round 1-5.

Taylor throwing to the body ?

Ramirez throwing to the head ? ACTION PACKED ? #RamirezTaylor pic.twitter.com/3OuCR8ZJVq — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) May 23, 2021

No need for a feeling out round. Ramirez and Taylor got straight to the action ? #RamirezTaylor pic.twitter.com/GCfSwF6L5u — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) May 23, 2021

Tyson Fury in the house.

Everyone is a fan right now. ? @Tyson_Fury If you love boxing, this is what it's all about.#RamirezTaylor is underway NOW on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/sJBktUiLvl — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 23, 2021

While both fighters entered the squared circle undefeated, with the win Josh Taylor updates his record to 18-0, 13 KOs. Jose Ramirez suffers the first defeat in his professional boxing career and drops to 26-1, 17 KOs.

