Lion Fight 66 results: Main event canceled, tournament finalists determined

Muay Thai event Lion Fight 66 took place at Capitol Plaza Hotel Topeka in Topeka, KS on Friday, May 21. A stacked card suffered several blows, including power failure resulting in live stream on UFC Fight Pass being cut off. If that wasn’t enough, the championship headliner neither went ahead.

The main event was scheduled to see Steve Walker putting his North American super cruiserweight title on the line against Devorius Tubbs. The latter was ineligible to lift the belt after missing weight. The bout, however, was expected to go ahead.

On the fight day the contest fell off. Tubbs was deemed unfit to compete following the second pre-fight medical. As a result, Lion Fight 66 was left with four bouts only.

The event featured a pair of North American super middleweight title tournament semi-finals. Lorawnt-T Nelson and Jake Mackenzie defeated their respective opponents Cody Carrillo and Heriberto Tovar via stoppages in the second round. They are now expected to face one another in the tournament final at the future event.

Among other bouts, Regan Gowing scored a unanimous decision against Yasmeen Salhani at women’s flyweight, and Jose Rivera TKO’d Zack Fox in Round 2. The complete results can be found below.

“On behalf of Lion Fight, I want to apologize for the interruption of the stream of Lion Fight 66 last night,” reads the statement by Lion Fight Promotions CEO, Scott Kent. “Surprises happen with live entertainment and unfortunately, we were as surprised as you when we lost both power and the backup generator, preventing us from showing you two more amazing fights.”

“Many thanks to everyone who tuned in and I hope you liked what you were able to see. We promise to continue to provide nonstop world-class Muay Thai action at Lion Fight 67 in Sicily, live on UFC Fight Pass July 31st, and beyond.”

The next event, Lion Fight 67 takes place at Piazza Giuseppe Garibaldi on July 31. Enrico Carrara and Patrik Vidakovics are expected to square off in light heavyweight title fight, while Chip Moraza-Pollard meets Jakub Benko in cruiserweight championship.

Lion Fight 66 results

Lorawnt-T Nelson def. Cody Carrillo by TKO (R2 at 1:59) – advances to North American super middleweight title tournament final

Jake Mackenzie def. Heriberto Tovar by KO (R2 at 2:28) – advances to North American super middleweight title tournament final

Regan Gowing def. Yasmeen Salhani by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

Jose Rivera def. Zack Fox by TKO (R2 at 1:12)