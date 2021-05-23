Watch Ramirez vs Taylor live stream
UFC

Rob Font vs Cody Garbrandt full fight video highlights

Newswire
Rob Font vs Cody Garbrandt
Rob Font vs Cody Garbrandt in UFC Vegas 27 main event | Twitter/UFC_AUSNZ

Font defeats Garbrandt by unanimous decision

Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt squared off in the headliner of UFC Vegas 27 on Saturday, May 22 (Sunday, May 23 in Australia). The contest featured No. 3-ranked bantamweight contender up against the division’s former champion and No. 4-ranked competitor in a five-round matchup.

The encounter went a full distance and produced fireworks. In the end one judge scored the fight 48-47, while two others had it 50-45, all in favor of Font.

You can watch Rob Font vs Cody Garbrandt full fight video highlights below.

Font vs Garbrandt full fight video highlights

Verdict.

Round 5.

Round 4.

Round 3.

Round 2.

Round 1.

Handshake.

With the win Rob Font updates his record to 19-4. He also secures his fourth win in a row.

Cody Garbrandt drops to 12-5.

The full fight results from UFC Vegas 27 can be found here.

