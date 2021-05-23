Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt squared off in the headliner of UFC Vegas 27 on Saturday, May 22 (Sunday, May 23 in Australia). The contest featured No. 3-ranked bantamweight contender up against the division’s former champion and No. 4-ranked competitor in a five-round matchup.

The encounter went a full distance and produced fireworks. In the end one judge scored the fight 48-47, while two others had it 50-45, all in favor of Font.

You can watch Rob Font vs Cody Garbrandt full fight video highlights below.

Verdict.

La victoria más importante de su carrera @RobSFont ?? domina por 5 rounds a Cody Garbrandt y lo derrota por decisión unánime! #UFCVegas27 ? pic.twitter.com/VeiLmduLQ9 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 23, 2021

Round 5.

Una barrera ha sido Font para Cody ? dura pelea #UFCVegas27 pic.twitter.com/4oz05pALlJ — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 23, 2021

"You gotta leave everything in here." ? Sage advice from No Love's corner before entering the final RD. #UFCVegas27 pic.twitter.com/pi3YAG9cFt — UFC (@ufc) May 23, 2021

Round 4.

Vamos al último round de la pelea, veremos la campanada final? ? #UFCVegas27 pic.twitter.com/3kFqSB6IGB — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 23, 2021

Las combinaciones de Font está mermando los ataques de Cody notoriamente ? #UFCVegas27 pic.twitter.com/cRUU7xf37j — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 23, 2021

Round 3.

La tensión se siente en los intercambios pesados, un golpe y se acaba ?? #UFCVegas27 pic.twitter.com/5QBDaVwDxL — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 23, 2021

Round 2.

?? Broke out of a dangerous looking kimura attempt! The stakes are HIGH in this one. #UFCVegas27 pic.twitter.com/WGOkZW6V5b — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) May 23, 2021

Font comienza a imponerse con los ataques y ganar terreno sobre Cody #UFCVegas27 pic.twitter.com/vagDlfu4GE — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 23, 2021

Round 1.

Un round de apertura emocionante, ambos con buenos momentos ? #UFCVegas27 pic.twitter.com/5J9uba21qK — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 23, 2021

Handshake.

With the win Rob Font updates his record to 19-4. He also secures his fourth win in a row.

Cody Garbrandt drops to 12-5.

The full fight results from UFC Vegas 27 can be found here.