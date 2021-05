Former strawweight champion Carla Esparza (18-6) secured her fifth win in a row when she TKO’d Yan Xiaonan (13-2, 1 NC) in the UFC Vegas 27 co-main event on Saturday, May 22 (Sunday, May 23 in Australia). The referee called it a day at 2 minutes and 58 seconds into the second round. You can watch the video of stoppage up top.

Advertisements

The full fight results from UFC Vegas 27 can be found here.