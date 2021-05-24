Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Boxing

Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares time, how to watch, live stream, undercard

Newswire
Devin Haney
Devin Haney | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom Boxing

Devin Haney defends WBC lightweight title against Jorge Linares

Undefeated WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney makes the third defense of his title against former multi-weight champion Jorge Linares at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday May 29, which makes it Sunday May 30 in Australia. The 12-round contest headlines the Matchroom Boxing fight card live on DAZN.

Haney (25-0, 15 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Yuriorkis Gamboa. Before that he similarly defeated Alfredo Santiago, after claiming then vacant belt via fourth-round RTD against Zaur Abdullaev.

Linares (47-5, 29 KOs) won his previous bout by knockout in the fourth round against Carlos Morales. Prior to that he scored a unanimous decision against Al Toyogon.

In the co-main event Chantelle Cameron makes the first defense of her WBC super lightweight title in a 10-rounder against Melissa Hernandez. Also on the main card Martin Joseph Ward and Azinga Fuzile square off in a 12-round IBF super featherweight title eliminator. The Haney vs Linares undercard can be found below.

Haney vs Linares fight time and how to watch

Boxing fans can watch Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares live stream on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, May 29 at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT in the US and 11 pm BST in the UK. The main event time is expected around 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT and 11 am BST, respectively.

Haney vs Linares date and time in Australia is set for Sunday, May 30 at 8 am AEST. The main event ringwalk is expected at approximately 1 pm AEST.

Haney vs Linares fight card

The finalized Haney vs Linares fight card and order of the bouts are expected to be announced shortly. The current (as of writing) lineup looks as the following.

  • Devin Haney vs. Jorge Linares, 12 rounds, lightweight – Haney’s WBC lightweight title
  • Chantelle Cameron vs. Melissa Hernandez, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Cameron’s WBC super lightweight title
  • Martin J. Ward vs. Azinga Fuzile, 12 rounds, super featherweight – final eliminator for IBF super featherweight title
  • Jason Quigley vs. Shane Mosley Jr, 10 rounds, middleweight – for the WBO NABO middleweight title
  • Reshat Mati vs. TBA, welterweight
  • Ramla Ali vs. TBA, featherweight
  • Khalil Coe vs. Daren Weeks, light heavyweight
  • Amari Jones vs. Jonathan Burns, super bantamweight
  • Darren Cunningham vs. TBA
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

