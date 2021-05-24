Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Press Release

Hafthor Bjornsson vs Simon Vallily: Exhibition boxing match this Friday in Dubai

Newswire
Hafthor Bjornsson vs Simon Vallily
Hafthor Bjornsson vs Simon Vallily

Dubai residents have the chance to experience an incredible can’t miss evening of entertainment, action and fun when the highly-anticipated exhibition bout between Thor Bjornsson and Simon Vallily takes place Friday, May 28.

The spectacular event on May 28 is being held at the five-star Conrad Dubai Hotel, and sees World’s Strongest Man winner Thor face former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vallily, as Thor continues his preparations for his grudge match with strongman rival Eddie Hall later this year.

Along with a stellar fight card, which features some of the best undefeated fighters from around the world, fans in attendance can also enjoy an unforgettable day with some fantastic brunch packages on offer.

Dubai has been fighting for the return of the famous brunch for months, so what better way to celebrate it than with a Fight Brunch at the Conrad Dubai Hotel with Thor Bjornsson as the headliner.

A VIP Brunch package consists of food, unlimited drinks for three hours and ringside VIP seating, and is priced at 1,000 AED, giving amazing value for money. A standard ticket to the event is priced at 350 AED, which includes one drink, with an upgrade drinks package also available.

Gates for the event open at 2:30pm local time, with the action beginning at 3:00pm, meaning that fans will be treated to non-stop entertainment throughout the afternoon.

The card will also be streamed around the world on CoreSports.World, with the likes of Anthony De Bruijin, Stephane Fondjo, Jamie King, Murodjon Yokubov and Bader Samreen all in action on the undercard, before the massive showdown between Thor and Vallily.

