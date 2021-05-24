Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Search
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
UFC

UFC 264 poster arrives for Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor trilogy fight

Parviz Iskenderov
Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor
Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor after their second fight | Twitter/DAZN_ES

UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3

UFC 264 airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 10, which makes it Sunday, July 11 in the UK and Australia. The headline-bout features the third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. The official event poster landed today, and you can check it out below.

UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 poster
UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 | Poster

Bundle and save over 30% when you buy the next UFC PPV and a full year of ESPN+ for only $89.98.

Advertisements

The announced to date list of matchups featured on the UFC 264 fight card can be found here.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFC

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Watch DAZN boxing live stream

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream

Latest

Fight Schedule

Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares

May 29, 2021

Boxing

Nordine Oubaali vs Nonito Donaire

May 29, 2021

Boxing

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul

June 06, 2021

Boxing

Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr

June 19, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097