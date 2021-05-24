UFC 264 poster arrives for Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor trilogy fight

UFC 264 airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 10, which makes it Sunday, July 11 in the UK and Australia. The headline-bout features the third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor. The official event poster landed today, and you can check it out below.

UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 | Poster

The announced to date list of matchups featured on the UFC 264 fight card can be found here.