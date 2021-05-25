Haney vs Linares press conference and weigh-in time set

Devin Haney makes the third defense of his WBC lightweight title against former multi-weight champion Jorge Linares at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday May 29, which makes it Sunday May 30 in Australia (how to watch and start time here). A pair of Fight Week events have been scheduled ahead of the showdown.

Haney vs Linares pre-fight press conference is set for Thursday May 27 at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the US, which makes it 8 pm BST in the UK, and 5 am AEST on Friday May 28 in Australia. The official weigh-in ceremony is conducted a day before the fight show at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT in the US, 9 pm BST in the UK and 6 am AEST in Australia. The live stream is available on Matchroom Boxing channel on YouTube.

Boxing fans can watch Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares live on DAZN. The full fight card can be found here.