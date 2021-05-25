TUF 29: Team Volkanovski vs Team Ortega debuts on ESPN+, June 1

The Ultimate Fighter, the acclaimed UFC reality series, debuts Tuesday, June 1 at 9 pm ET, exclusively on ESPN+. The Return of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega – the 29th season of the iconic reality series – will see UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and No. 2 contender Brian Ortega coach men’s bantamweights and middleweights for a coveted UFC contract.

Each Tuesday, ESPN+ will debut a new TUF 29 episode, followed by a new episode of After TUF, an original recap and discussion show hosted by ESPN’s Charly Arnolt and analyst TJ Lavin, from reality show The Challenge, in his ESPN debut.

Following the series, the two coaches will prepare to square off for the featherweight title at a date that will be determined in the near future.

Watch TUF-related content across ESPN platforms

ESPN: The Return of The Ultimate Fighter: Launch Party, preview show co-hosted by Arnolt and Lavin, Tue., May 25 at 9 pm ET on ESPN

All 12 TUF 29 episodes will simultaneously be available with Spanish-language subtitles on ESPN+

ESPN+ VOD: of All 28 seasons of TUF available Tue., May 25

ESPN.com: Everything you need to know about TUF 29, launching Tue., May 25; How to watch The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN+ and other MMA Stories

Social: @ESPNMMA Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Fans can sign-up for ESPN+ at any time at ESPN.com, ESPNPlus.com, or on the ESPN App.

The Ultimate Fighter is the iconic reality series that has introduced millions of new and die-hard fans to future UFC champions and top contenders. Those whose careers have been shaped by their participation in The Ultimate Fighter include: Kamaru Usman, Forrest Griffin, Rashad Evans, Rose Namajunas, Michael Bisping, Robert Whittaker, Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson, T.J. Dillashaw, Matt Serra, Michael Chiesa, Al Iaquinta, Kelvin Gastelum, Uriah Hall and many others.

The Return of The Ultimate Fighter: Team Volkanovski vs. Team Ortega

Undisputed UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (22-1, fighting out of Windang, New South Wales, Australia) is unbeaten in almost eight years, including nine straight wins in the UFC. Volkanovski proved himself as one of UFC’s top pound-for-pound fighters with two title fight victories over Max Holloway, along with dominant performances against Jose Aldo, Chad Mendes and Darren Elkins. Volkanovski now hopes to experience the same type of success in his first opportunity as a head coach.

Ranked No.2 featherweight contender Brian Ortega (15-1, fighting out of Los Angeles, Calif.) is determined to make 2021 the year his UFC title dreams become a reality. Two years removed from his first title challenge, Ortega hopes to apply the same skills that helped him defeat the likes of Chan Sung Jung, Frankie Edgar, Cub Swanson and Renato Moicano, to foster the careers of future UFC stars.

TUFC 29 participants

(Name, age, professional record and fighting out of)

Bantamweights

Daniel Argueta, 27, 5-0, Chicago, IL

Brady Hiestand, 21, 4-1, Spokane, WA

Dustin Lampros, 26, 5-0, Deerfield Beach, FL

Vince Murdock, 30, 11-6, Sacramento, CA

Mitch Raposo, 22, 5-0, Fall River, MA

Josh Rettinghouse, 31, 16-5, Spokane, WA

Liudvik Sholinian, 30, 9-1, Kiev, Ukraine

Ricky Turcios, 27, 10-2, Houston, TX

Middleweights

Aaron Phillips, 29, 5-1, Kotzbue, AK

Andre Petroski, 29, 5-1, Philadelphia, PA

Bryan Battle, 26, 4-1, Charlotte, NC

Ryder Newman, 25, 3-1, Las Vegas, NV

Tresean Gore, 26, 3-0, Decatur, GA

Miles Hunsinger, 30, 7-0, Las Vegas, NV

Kemran Lachinov, 30, 10-3, West Springfield, MA

Gilbert Urbina, 25, 6-1, Rio Grande Valley, TX

*All athletes are subject to change