Two-time national champion Dion Eede signs with MTK Global

During his time in the amateur ranks, Eede had numerous accolades to go alongside his two national titles, including becoming a three-time Kent champion and a five-time Southern Counties champion.

His accomplishments also saw him represent England, and he’s now ready to take the next step in his successful career by turning professional with MTK Global.

Eede said: “I am very excited to be joining MTK Global because they are the best team in the world to join and it is honour to be on the team

“Being on the same team as fighters like Tyson Fury, Josh Taylor and Billy Joe Saunders is crazy because it has been my dream since I was 10 years old to be a professional fighter, and now I have the chance to display my skills in front of the world.

“My journey as an amateur boxer was great. I won two national titles including an ABA title and an NABC title, and I also got myself on the England squad and fought for them in the Three Nations Championships.

“I feel like I’m already transitioning myself to the professional style. I’m working hard every day in the gym and getting some serious sparring in with the top pros in the country. I can’t wait to show everyone what I’m all about in my debut which will be very soon.

“This year is all about learning and listening as I’m still young, but I’m very hungry and I have got a very good team behind me so I can’t wait to get started.”

MTK Global Promoter Lee Eaton added: “We’re proud to welcome Dion Eede to the team. I’ve seen first hand what he is capable of in the gym, and I’m convinced that he will have a long and successful career as a professional.

“He’s training in Kent alongside some of the other great fighters we have at MTK Global like Lenny Fuller and Lewis Southgate, so we know that Dion is learning from the best and can reach the very top.”

News on when Dion Eede will make his professional debut to be released in due course.