Watch all UFC middleweight champions from Dave Menne to Israel Adesanya

The Ultimate Fighting Championship hit the stream with the video compilation (watch up top) featuring its all middleweight champions to date. The list goes back to September 2001, when Dave Menne defeated Gil Castillo to become the first 185-pound titleholder at UFC 33. The reigning champion is Israel Adesanya.

Over the years UFC middleweight title was held by George St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, Robert Whittaker, Chris Weidman, Michael Bisping, among others. The full list of champions can be found below.

UFC middleweight champions (to date)