Search
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus
UFC

Watch all UFC middleweight champions from Dave Menne to Israel Adesanya

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

The Ultimate Fighting Championship hit the stream with the video compilation (watch up top) featuring its all middleweight champions to date. The list goes back to September 2001, when Dave Menne defeated Gil Castillo to become the first 185-pound titleholder at UFC 33. The reigning champion is Israel Adesanya.

Over the years UFC middleweight title was held by George St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, Robert Whittaker, Chris Weidman, Michael Bisping, among others. The full list of champions can be found below.

UFC middleweight champions (to date)

  • Dave Menne
  • Murilo Bustamante
  • Evan Tanner
  • Rich Franklin
  • Anderson Silva
  • Chris Weidman
  • Luke Rockhold
  • Michael Bisping
  • Robert Whittaker
  • Georges St-Pierre
  • Israel Adesanya

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAUFCVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements
Live stream UFC on ESPN Plus

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream

Latest

Fight Schedule

Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares

May 29, 2021

Boxing

Nordine Oubaali vs Nonito Donaire

May 29, 2021

Boxing

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul

June 06, 2021

Boxing

Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr

June 19, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097