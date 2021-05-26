Lopez vs Kambosos tickets on sale for June 19 date at loanDepot Park in Miami

Unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez defends his belts against George Kambosos Jr at loanDepot Park in Miami, FL on Saturday, June 19. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlines the Triller Fight Club card live on FITE TV. In addition, those fans looking to attend the event at the venue can now purchase their tickets.

Lopez vs Kambosos tickets went on sale today, as per announcement sent out by Triller. Details are available on the official website of the platform.

The co-main event is set to see Franchon Crews-Dezurn and Elin Cederroos battling it out for undisputed women’s super middleweight title. The full fight card can be found here.