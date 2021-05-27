Aaron Pico vs Aiden Lee joins Bellator 260 live on Showtime on June 11

Aaron Pico has been added to the Bellator 260: Lima vs Amosov main card on Friday, June 11. No. 6 ranked featherweight will oppose grappling ace Aiden Lee in a 145-pound bout. The fight will take place at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. and will be televised live on Showtime.

Advertisements

Since his professional MMA debut in 2017, Aaron Pico (7-3) has widely been considered one of the brightest prospects in the sport. The Jackson Wink fighter has showcased a wrestling acumen that stacks up with the best in the world, coupled with vicious punching power that has earned him stunning KO victories with both his left and right hand. The 24-year-old has shown steady growth each time out in the Bellator cage and is currently riding a three-fight winning streak.

Fighting for the first time on American soil, the 26-year-old Aiden Lee (9-4) looks to secure his third straight victory inside the Bellator cage. An underrated submission specialist, the Englishman earned his fourth career victory via rear-naked choke against Damian Frankiewicz and a stunning head-kick knockout against Jeremy Petley in the first round of their matchup last September.

In other Bellator 260 bouts

Additionally, a welterweight fight between Bellator veteran Kyle Crutchmer (6-1) and promotional debutant Levan Chokheli (9-0, 1 NC) has been added as a preliminary bout. Crutchmer, who trains out of AKA in San Jose, wrestled at Oklahoma State University, where he became a two-time All-American and two-time Big 12 champion. Meanwhile, Chokheli looks to keep his record flawless while making a sound first impression in his debut. The 24-year-old Georgian boasts an impressive 100% finishing rate, having never seen the final bell in all nine of his fights.

Also added to the preliminary card, Lance Wright (5-1) will be making his debut after an impressive showing on the American regional scene. He will be tasked with fighting Taylor Johnson (6-2), a two-fight veteran of the BELLATOR cage.

In the main event welterweight world champion Douglas Lima (32-8), who will defend his 170-pound title against the undefeated and top-ranked Yaroslav Amosov (25-0).

MMA fans can watch Bellator 260 main card live on Showtime, starting at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. All prelims will stream live at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT on the Bellator MMA YouTube channel, Showtime Sports YouTube channel and Pluto TV.

Bellator 260 will mark the promotion’s first fan-attended event in the United States since Bellator 239 took place on February 21, 2020. A limited number of tickets starting at $60 are available now and can be purchased through Ticketmaster or at Bellator.com.

Bellator 260 fight card

The current Bellator 260 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Douglas Lima vs. Yaroslav Amosov – Lima’s welterweight title

Paul Daley vs. Jason Jackson

Aaron Pico vs. Aiden Lee

Demarques Jackson vs. Mark Lemminger

Undercard

Kyle Crutchmer vs. Levan Chokheli

Tywan Claxton vs. Justin Gonzales

Nick Newell vs. Bobby King

Lucas Brennan vs. Matthew Skibicki

Amanda Bell vs. Marina Mokhnatkina

Alex Polizzi vs. Gustavo Trujillo

Taylor Johnson vs. Lance Wright