Boxing

Adam Lopez vs Isaac Dogboe joins June 19 card on ESPN topped by Inoue vs Dasmarinas

Newswire
Adam Lopez
Adam Lopez (pictured right) in his bout against Jason Sanchez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

The 10-round featherweight showdown between NABF champion Adam Lopez and former junior featherweight world champion Isaac Dogboe will now open the ESPN telecast Saturday, June 19 from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Lopez (15-2, 6 KOs), from Glendale, California, is coming off decision victories over Jason Sanchez and Louie Coria, two of the best bouts to emanate from the MGM Grand Las Vegas Bubble. He steps up against Dogboe (21-2, 15 KOs), who bounced back from a pair of title fight defeats against Emanuel Navarrete to knock out Chris Avalos.

The main event marks the return of undefeated unified WBA and IBF bantamweight world champion and pound-for-pound elite Naoya Inoue against Michael Dasmarinas. In the co-feature WBO female junior lightweight world champion Mikaela Mayer will make her first title defense versus former two-weight world champion Erica Farias.

Boxing fans can watch Inoue vs Dasmarinas, Mayer vs Farias and Lopez vs Dogboe live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes on Saturday, June 19, starting at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The event live stream is also available on ESPN Plus.

Inoue vs Dasmarinas tickets priced at $300, $200, $125 and $75, and are on sale now via Etix.com.

Inoue vs Dasmarinas fight card

The current Inoue vs Dasmarinas fight card looks as the following:

  • Naoya Inoue vs. Michael Dasmarinas, 12 rounds, bantamweight – Inoue’s IBF and WBA bantamweight world titles
  • Mikaela Mayer vs. Erica Farias, 10 rounds, junior lightweight – Mayer’s WBO female junior lightweight title
  • Adam Lopez vs. Isaac Dogboe, 10 rounds, featherweight – Lopez’s NABF featherweight title
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Boxing

Top Stories

Watch DAZN boxing live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream

