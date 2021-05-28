Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares weigh-in video

Undefeated champion Devin Haney makes the third defense of his WBC lightweight title against former multi-weight champion Jorge Linares at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday May 29, which makes it Sunday May 30 in Australia (how to watch and start time here). A day before the fight show the athletes will step on the scales to make it official.

Haney vs Linares weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT in the US, which converts to 9 pm BST in the UK and 6 am AEST in Australia. The live stream is available up top (via Matchroom Boxing channel on YouTube).

Boxing fans can watch Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares live on DAZN. The full fight card can be found here.