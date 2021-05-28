Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Search
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Boxing

Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares weigh-in video

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Haney defends WBC lightweight title against Linares

Undefeated champion Devin Haney makes the third defense of his WBC lightweight title against former multi-weight champion Jorge Linares at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday May 29, which makes it Sunday May 30 in Australia (how to watch and start time here). A day before the fight show the athletes will step on the scales to make it official.

Haney vs Linares weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT in the US, which converts to 9 pm BST in the UK and 6 am AEST in Australia. The live stream is available up top (via Matchroom Boxing channel on YouTube).

Boxing fans can watch Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares live on DAZN. The full fight card can be found here.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest NewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements
Watch Haney vs Linares live stream on DAZN
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch DAZN boxing live stream

Latest

Fight Schedule

Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares

May 29, 2021

Boxing

Nordine Oubaali vs Nonito Donaire

May 29, 2021

Boxing

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul

June 06, 2021

Boxing

Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr

June 19, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097