Devin Haney wants ‘the best Jorge Linares’, who is ‘thinking about being a champion again’

The defending WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney faces former multi-weight champion Jorge Linares in the headliner of Matchroom Boxing fight card at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday May 29, which converts it Sunday May 30 in Australia. Boxing fans can watch the fight live stream on DAZN.

Advertisements

The pre-fight press conference was held early today. Check out below what the fighters had to say ahead of their matchup.

‘Even Jorge will be surprised’

“I’m happy he said this was the best training camp and he’s in the best shape of his life. I want the best Jorge Linares so when I win that there’s no excuses and the world knows he came in 100 per cent.

“This is the time I’ve been waiting for; this is the moment and my time to finally shine against an incredible opponent and thinks he can put up a good fight and win against me. This is a huge opportunity for me, this is time to show everything I’m made of.

“Like Jorge said, this is a whole new level but I’m ready for it. It’ll be a very dominant performance; I think the world will be surprised at what kind of performance it is. I think even Jorge will be surprised at what type of fighter I am.”

‘I need to be ready for that again’

“I’m very excited to be here in Vegas again, I’m next to the lightweight world champion Devin Haney, so this is a big opportunity of my life. I had a great training camp in Japan for a long time with my brother but now I’m here. I’m very excited for Saturday night.”

“I feel much better than before, against Kevin Mitchell, Anthony Crolla, Vasiliy Lomachenko, I think this is the best and more important training camp – a big opportunity in my life. I’m here a couple more days.”

“I’ve fought a lot of big fights, 52 fights, in England, USA, Latin America, this time I’ve come back to Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay. It’s in amazing fight against an amazing young champion, it’s so exciting to show everyone who I am, how much experience I have and how good I feel.”

“I respect Haney’s comments, thinking about after this fight, talking about Lopez and everyone in the lightweight division. Me too, I’m thinking about being a champion again and then fighting with the best in the division. There’s a lot of good opponents and champions, I need to be ready for that again.”

The full Haney vs Linares fight card can be found here.