Mayweather vs Paul undercard: Jean Torres, Viddal Riley, Adrian Benton, plus more

Fighters competing in a series of exciting undercard attractions on Sunday, June 6 will enter the ring at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens for action that leads up to the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul SHOWTIME PPV event.

Advertisements

The non-televised fight lineup will include unbeaten Puerto Rican super lightweight contender Jean Torres (18-0, 14 KOs) squaring off against West Virginia’s Zack Kuhn (10-7-1, 5 KOs) for an eight-round bout. As well, undefeated lightweight prospect and Cincinnati-native Adrian Benton (4-0, 3 KOs) takes on San Jose’s Pedro Cruz (1-0, 1 KO) in a four-round lightweight affair. Also featuring, unbeaten Phoenix-native Micky Scala (2-0, 1 KO) in a four-round super welterweight showdown against New Mexico’s Adam Ramirez (1-1, 1 KO).

Rounding out the action is unbeaten cruiserweight prospect and popular social media star Viddal Riley competing in a six-round cruiserweight fight against Missouri’s Quintell Thompson. Plus a pair of promising prospects make their pro debuts in four-round bouts as Washington, D.C.-born welterweight Jalil Hackett battles Texas’ Angelo Diaz and Phoenix’s Dorian Khan Jr. duels Miami’s Jonathan Conde in a super featherweight fight.

“I’m very excited for this undercard,” said Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions. “We have a young group of rising hungry talent coming out of Mayweather Promotions’ stable with the opportunity to be aligned with a Mayweather mega event! Not many will have this opportunity beyond this point, and I’m sure that all of them will seize the moment and put on a show come June 6.”

The full Mayweather vs Paul fight card can be found below.

Mayweather vs Paul PPV card

Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul, exhibition

Jean Pascal vs. Badou Jack, 12 rounds, light heavyweight

Jarrett Hurd vs. Luis Arias, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Chad Johnson vs. Brian Maxwell, exhibition

Mayweather vs Paul undercard

Jean Torres vs. Zack Kuhn, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Adrian Benton vs. Pedro Cruz, 4 rounds, lightweight

Micky Scala vs. Adam Ramirez, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Viddal Riley vs. Quintell Thompson, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Jalil Hackett vs. Angelo Diaz, 4 rounds, welterweight

Dorian Khan Jr vs. Jonathan Conde, 4 rounds, super featherweight