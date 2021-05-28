Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Boxing

Oubaali vs Donaire undercard: Juan Gabriel Medina faces Alejandro Barrios, plus more

Newswire
Juan Gabriel Medina
Juan Gabriel Medina in his bout against Darren Cunningham | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Dominican Republic’s Juan Gabriel Medina and Mexico’s Alejandro Barrios will meet in an eight-round bantamweight attraction that highlights the non-televised Oubaali vs Donaire undercard lineup this Saturday, May 29. The event takes place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

The undercard will also see unbeaten super lightweight Luis Salazar (15-0, 3 KOs) taking on Detroit’s Kevin Johnson (8-2, 4 KOs) in an eight-round duel. Also featuring Las Vegas-born Rey Diaz (4-0, 2 KOs) in a four-round super featherweight bout against California’s Sergio Gonzalez (3-4, 2 KOs).

Plus, highly decorated unbeaten amateur Atif Oberlton makes his second pro start in a six-round light heavyweight fight squaring off against Washington, D.C.’s Larry Pryor.

The non-televised undercard leads up to the Showtime Championship Boxing telecast beginning at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. In the main event WBC Bantamweight World Champion Nordine Oubaali faces future Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire.

Nordine Oubaali defends WBC bantamweight title against Nonito Donaire

The 25-year-old Barrios (23-2-5, 12 KOs) enters this fight on a seven-bout winning streak, all coming since a split-draw in a 2018 super flyweight title bout against Jerwin Ancajas. The Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico native has fought professionally since 2012 and is unbeaten since his 11th pro fight. Barrios has also fought to draws against then unbeaten fighters Antonio Nieves and Jose Martinez and will be fighting in the U.S. for the third time on May 29.

He will be opposed by the 28-year-old Medina (12-6, 11 KOs), who has split a pair of fights in 2021 so far, defeating Euclides Carcamo and losing a split-decision to Omar Cuello. The La Romana, Dominican Republic native has faced a series of big names throughout his career, including matchups against former champion Rau’shee Warren and contenders McWilliams Arroyo and Joshua Greer Jr.

The full lineup looks as the following:

Oubaali vs Donaire main card

  • Nordine Oubaali vs. Nonito Donaire, 12 rounds, bantamweight – Oubaali’s WBC Bantamweight title
  • Subriel Matias vs. Batyrzhan Jukembayev, 12 rounds, super lightweight – IBF super lightweight title eliminator
  • Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Jovanie Santiago, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Oubaali vs. Donaire undercard

  • Alejandro Barrios vs. Juan Gabriel Medina, 8 rounds, bantamweight
  • Luis Salazar vs. Kevin Johnson, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Rey Diaz vs. Sergio Gonzalez, 4 rounds, super featherweight
  • Atif Oberlton vs. Larry Pryor, 6 rounds, light heavyweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

