Bare Knuckle

Paige VanZant meets Rachael Ostovich in bare knuckle rematch in July

Parviz Iskenderov
Paige VanZant
Paige VanZant in her bare knuckle fighting debut | Facebook/bareknucklefc

Paige VanZant is set for her next bare knuckle fight on July 23, when she faces Rachael Ostovich. The pair squares off in the rematch headlining BKFC 19.

VanZant defeated Ostovich by submission in the second round of their first fight in 2019 inside the UFC Octagon. She made her bare knuckle boxing debut in February, suffering the defeat by unanimous decision against Britain Hart.

Ostovich was last in action in November 2020, when she suffered the defeat against Gina Mazany via third-round TKO.

The venue accommodating the BKFC 19 event and how to watch Paige VanZant vs Rachael Ostovich 2 live is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

