Haney vs Linares weigh-in results: WBC lightweight title official, full fight card set

The defending WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney faces former multi-weight champion Jorge Linares at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, May 29, which makes it Sunday, May 30 in the UK and Australia. The contest headlines boxing fight card live on DAZN.

A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official. Devin Haney weighed-in at 135 lbs for his third title defense against Jorge Linares, who showed 134 lbs. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

Chantelle Cameron came in at 139.2 lbs for her first WBC super lightweight title defense against Melissa Hernandez, who tipped the scales at 136.2 lbs. The women’s contest is scheduled for ten rounds.

Among other bouts, Jason Quigley and Shane Mosley Jr weighed-in at 159.4 lbs and 160 lbs, respectively, for their ten-round WBO NABO middleweight title fight, and Martin Joseph Ward was 129.6 lbs for his twelve-round final IBF super featherweight title eliminator against Azinga Fuzile, who came in at 129.2 lbs. The full Haney vs Linares fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

Haney vs Linares main card

Devin Haney (135 lbs) vs. Jorge Linares (134 lbs), 12 rounds, lightweight – Haney’s WBC lightweight title

Chantelle Cameron (139.2 lbs) vs. Melissa Hernandez (136.2 lbs), 10 rounds, super lightweight – Cameron’s WBC super lightweight title

Jason Quigley (159.4 lbs) vs. Shane Mosley Jr (160 lbs), 10 rounds, middleweight – for the WBO NABO middleweight title

Martin J. Ward (129.6 lbs) vs. Azinga Fuzile (129.2 lbs), 12 rounds, super featherweight – final eliminator for IBF super featherweight title

Khalil Coe (176.2 lbs ) vs. Nathaniel Tadd (179 lbs), 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Haney vs Linares undercard

Reshat Mati (145.8 lbs) vs. Ryan Pino (146.8 lbs), 6 rounds, welterweight

Ramla Ali (124 lbs) vs. Mikayla Nebel (124.6 lbs), 6 rounds, featherweight

Amari Jones (153.6 lbs) vs. Jonathan Burns (153 lbs), 4 rounds, super welterweight