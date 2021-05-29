Mayweather vs Paul weigh-in date, time, location and live stream announced

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber Logan Paul meet in an exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on Sunday, June 6. The pair headlines the fight card live on Showtime PPV.

The official Mayweather vs Paul weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for Friday, June 4 at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Fans are welcome to attend on the basis of “first come, first served”, as per announcement sent out by the promotion. Doors open at 5 pm ET.

Other fans can watch Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul weigh-ins live on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube and page on Facebook. The start time is scheduled for 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.