Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Search
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Boxing

Mayweather vs Paul weigh-in date, time, location and live stream announced

Newswire
Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul
Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul faceoff at media event at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL | Mayweather Promotions

Boxing great Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber Logan Paul meet in an exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on Sunday, June 6. The pair headlines the fight card live on Showtime PPV.

Advertisements

The official Mayweather vs Paul weigh-in ceremony is scheduled for Friday, June 4 at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Fans are welcome to attend on the basis of “first come, first served”, as per announcement sent out by the promotion. Doors open at 5 pm ET.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul live stream

Other fans can watch Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul weigh-ins live on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube and page on Facebook. The start time is scheduled for 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedLatest News

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Watch DAZN boxing live stream

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch Haney vs Linares live stream on DAZN
Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream

Latest

Fight Schedule

Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares

May 29, 2021

Boxing

Nordine Oubaali vs Nonito Donaire

May 29, 2021

Boxing

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul

June 06, 2021

Boxing

Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr

June 19, 2021

Boxing

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®
ISSN 2652-5097