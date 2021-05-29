Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Boxing

Nordine Oubaali vs Nonito Donaire weigh-in results – both show the same

Parviz Iskenderov
Nordine Oubaali weigh-in
Nordine Oubaali weighs-in | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Nordine Oubaali and Nonito Donaire, as well as the rest of fighters featured on the Showtime Championship boxing card at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA on Saturday, May 29, stepped on the scales to make it official. The event airs live on Showtime starting at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The defending WBC bantamweight champion Nordine Oubaali weighed-in at 117.5. Future hall of famer Nonito Donaire showed the same. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Subriel Matias came in at 139.5 for his 12-round IBF super lightweight title eliminator against Batyrzhan Jukembayev, who was 139.75. In addition, Gary Antuanne Russell and Jovanie Santiago tipped the scales at 137.25 and 140, respectively, for their 10-round super lightweight matchup that kicks off the telecast.

The full Oubaali vs Donaire fight card and weigh-in results can be found below.

Oubaali vs Donaire fight card

Main Card (Showtime)

Nordine Oubaali (117.5) vs. Nonito Donaire (117.5), 12 rounds, bantamweight – Oubaali’s WBC Bantamweight title

Subriel Matias (139.5) vs. Batyrzhan Jukembayev (139.75), 12 rounds, super lightweight – IBF super lightweight title eliminator

Gary Antuanne Russell (137.25) vs. Jovanie Santiago (140), 10 rounds, super lightweight

Undercard (Non-televised)

Alejandro Barrios (117.5) vs. Juan Gabriel Medina (118), 8 rounds, bantamweight

Luis Salazar (139.5) vs. Kevin Johnson (140), 8 rounds, super lightweight

Atif Oberlton (179.8) vs. Larry Pryor (181.8), 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Rey Diaz (134) vs. Sergio Gonzalez (135.8), 4 rounds, super featherweight

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingFeaturedLatest News

