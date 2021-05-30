Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Boxing

Azinga Fuzile TKO’s Martin Joseph Ward in Round 7 (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Azinga Fuzile stops Martin Ward in the seventh round
Azinga Fuzile drops Martin Joseph Ward with uppercut | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Azinga Fuzile wins IBF super featherweight title eliminator

Azinga Fuzile secures his world title shot with the stoppage win against Martin Joseph Ward. The pair squared off in the scheduled for twelve rounds final eliminator for IBF super featherweight title on Haney vs Linares card live on DAZN from Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, May 29, which makes it Sunday, May 30 in the UK and Australia.

The fight ended at 2 minutes and 45 seconds into the seventh round. The corner of Ward threw-in the towel although he managed to beat the eight count after receiving a massive uppercut from Fuzile. Check out the video of finish below.

Get the full Haney vs Linares results and live updates.

