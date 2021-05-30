Azinga Fuzile TKO’s Martin Joseph Ward in Round 7 (video)

Azinga Fuzile secures his world title shot with the stoppage win against Martin Joseph Ward. The pair squared off in the scheduled for twelve rounds final eliminator for IBF super featherweight title on Haney vs Linares card live on DAZN from Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, May 29, which makes it Sunday, May 30 in the UK and Australia.

The fight ended at 2 minutes and 45 seconds into the seventh round. The corner of Ward threw-in the towel although he managed to beat the eight count after receiving a massive uppercut from Fuzile. Check out the video of finish below.

Azinga Fuzile stops Martin J. Ward to win final eliminator for IBF super featherweight title #HaneyLinares pic.twitter.com/EqwiQ2rRon — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) May 30, 2021

