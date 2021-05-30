Watch Lopez vs Kambosos live stream
Boxing

Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares full fight video highlights

Newswire
Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares
Devin Haney in his WBC lightweight title defense against Jorge Linares | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Devin Haney and Jorge Linares squared off at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday May 29, which made it Sunday May 30 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured the defending WBC lightweight champion up against former multi-weight champion in the scheduled for twelve-rounds world championship bout live on DAZN.

Advertisements

The contest went a full distance. In the end all three judges scored the fight in favor of Haney. Two judges had it 116-112, while one judge gave it 115-113.

Check out Haney vs Linares fight highlights below.

Haney vs Linares fight highlights

Post-fight interview.

Haney vs Linares fight.

Advertisements

Devin Haney walkout.

Jorge Linares ring walk.

With the win Devin Haney, 22, makes the third successful defense of his title. In addition he updates his record to 26-0, 15 KOs and remains undefeated.

Jorge Linares, 35, drops to 47-6, 29 KOs. The defeat snaps his two-win streak.

The full fight results from Haney vs Linares fight card can be found here.

Advertisements


Boxing





