Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares full fight video highlights

Devin Haney and Jorge Linares squared off at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday May 29, which made it Sunday May 30 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured the defending WBC lightweight champion up against former multi-weight champion in the scheduled for twelve-rounds world championship bout live on DAZN.

The contest went a full distance. In the end all three judges scored the fight in favor of Haney. Two judges had it 116-112, while one judge gave it 115-113.

Check out Haney vs Linares fight highlights below.

Haney vs Linares fight highlights

Post-fight interview.

Haney vs Linares fight.

What a left hook by Haney ?#HaneyLinares pic.twitter.com/bvuirxRKqz — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 30, 2021

Devin Haney walkout.

Jorge Linares ring walk.

With the win Devin Haney, 22, makes the third successful defense of his title. In addition he updates his record to 26-0, 15 KOs and remains undefeated.

Jorge Linares, 35, drops to 47-6, 29 KOs. The defeat snaps his two-win streak.

