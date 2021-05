Advertisements

Devin Haney made the third successful defense of his WBC lightweight title by unanimous decision against former multi-weight champion Jorge Linares (watch highlights). The pair went a full twelve-round distance live on DAZN from Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday May 29 (Sunday May 30 AEST).

Check out some of the best fight photos from the matchup below.

Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Devin Haney vs Jorge Linares | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Devin Haney retains WBC lightweight title fight by unanimous decision against Jorge Linares | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

The full fight results from Haney vs Linares card can be found here.